Arunachal Pradesh’s second COVID-19 patient a student who arrived from Delhi

This is the state’s second such case. The other person has already recovered.

Published: 24th May 2020 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A student from Arunachal Pradesh, who had arrived in the state from Delhi by a bus along with 33 others on May 18, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Official sources said the student was preparing for UPSC exam by staying in West Patel Nagar area of Delhi. He was seated extreme back in the bus. It travelled via Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam with one stop in every state.

Upon his arrival in Arunachal, the student was kept in institutional quarantine. His swab sample was collected on May 22.

“The patient is totally asymptomatic and being taken care of by our health team. State and District Level Contact Tracing Team has started to track down all those people who came in the bus along with the positive patient and interacted with him till now,” an official statement said.

However, it was not clear in the statement if there were other people from the state who travelled by the bus.

