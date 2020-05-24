STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Severe heatwave to sweep Delhi, northern, central India for next five days: IMD

On Saturday, the national capital recorded a maximum of 46.2 degrees Celsius -- the highest this season.

Published: 24th May 2020 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi summer

IMD has also warned that heatwave conditions would prevail over Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for the next five days. (File photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that severe heatwave will sweep parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana in the next five days.

IMD Scientist Dr N. Kumar said: "Temperatures will continue to rise in Punjab, Haryana, southern UP, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and coastal Andhra Pradesh. In the next five days, these areas will see a heatwave or severe heatwave, with temperatures likely touching 47-degree celsius at some places."

The weather agency said that the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to touch 46 degrees Celsius on May 25 and 26 with severe heatwave conditions that will persist due to dry and north westerly winds prevailing over northwest India.

The mercury will, however, come down to 38 degrees by May 30.

According to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet weather, Delhi and its surrounding areas, and northern plains in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh will get relief due to commencement of pre-monsoon activities like rain and dust storm.

On Saturday, the national capital recorded a maximum of 46.2 degrees Celsius -- the highest this season.

Besides, the overall air quality index in the national capital stood at 160 micrograms per cubic metre, with particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 and 10 microns recorded at 68 and 204 micrograms per cubic metre respectively.

In Pune, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, the AQI stood at 57, 44 and 82 micrograms per cubic metre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IMD Heatwave Indian summer
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp