STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Reopen schools only for Class 8-12 students post lockdown: NCERT

The council has also suggested that one-third of students can be allowed in every class on a given day so that physical distance between students can be ensured.

Published: 25th May 2020 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

School students, Exams

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

New Delhi: The NCERT, tasked by the Union HRD Ministry to suggest norms of reopening of schools, has said the government should allow secondary and higher secondary students to get back into classrooms tentatively from mid-July if the nationwide lockdown is lifted.

Sources said the NCERT, in its draft recommendations submitted to the ministry, has said that the schools can reopen for class 8 to class 12 after the summer vacations in green and orange zone districts.

The council has also suggested that one-third of students can be allowed in every class on a given day so that physical distance between students can be ensured.

“Depending on how it pans out, educational institutions in other parts can then also be gradually opened at least for older children,” said an NCERT official.

“We are suggesting the government not to let young children in primary and upper primary classes get into schools till things normalize,” he added.

“It is not practical to expect young children to diligently wear face cover all the time, maintain hand hygiene or physical distancing norms diligently.”

The council has also suggested that a brief online training programme for teachers before the reopening of the schools so that they are sensitized properly on all precautions that would be required to be enforced in the changed scenario.

Meanwhile, officials in the school education and literacy department of the HRD ministry said an internal discussion on the recommendations by the NCERT in on but a final advisory for states will be issued only after getting a go ahead with the health ministry and the ministry of home affairs.

“Also, our guidelines will be advisory in nature and states can decide their own protocols based on their risk assessment and preparedness,” said an official.

The recommendations have come even as the Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank announced on Monday that the remaining board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held between July 1 and 15 at about 15,000 centres across India.

The number of centres, which used to be nearly 3,000 have been significantly increased in order to ensure greater physical distancing between students at all times.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown NCERT HRD ministry school reopening
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp