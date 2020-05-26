STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'BJP spreading rumours': NCP says Maharashtra govt stable, slams opposition

On Monday, BJP's Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari and demanded imposition of President's rule

Published: 26th May 2020 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minority Affairs minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minority Affairs minister Nawab Malik. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Accusing the BJP of spreading rumour that President's rule will be imposed in Maharashtra, state minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday asserted that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government is strong and stable and will complete its term.

Malik expressed confidence that numbers (of MLAs) are in favour of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising theShiv Sena, NCP and Congress, and said the three parties are united.

"The government is strong and stable. The numbers are in favour of MVA. The three parties are united," Malik, who is NCPs national spokesperson, told a channel.

"But, people in the BJP have been spreading rumours since past few days that Presidents rule will be imposed in Maharashtra, that this government will go," he said. "The Maharashtra government has been strictly adhering to the Centres guidelines on combating COVID-19, he said. The number of people tested and traced in Maharashtra is highest in the country," he claimed.

READ| Sharad Pawar meets CM Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra government firmly in saddle: Sanjay Raut

"Our government is performing well. The BJP is spreading rumours, our government is strong," Malik said.

On Monday, BJP's Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari and demanded imposition of President's rule in view of the Shiv Sena-led state government's "failure" in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Rane told reporters that the MVA government has messed up administrative affairs in the time of the unprecedented crisis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
President's rule Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi Nawab Malik Maharashtra govt
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp