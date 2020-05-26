STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat HC seeks lawyers' views on making virtual hearings effective

Lawyers have been asked to respond to a series of questionnaires seeking their opinion and assessment about virtual hearing of cases.

Published: 26th May 2020 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday sought the response of lawyers on making the hearing of cases through video conferencing "more participatory and all-inclusive".

Lawyers have been asked to respond to a series of questionnaires seeking their opinion and assessment about virtual hearing of cases.

The HC sought to know whether lawyers are facing any issue regarding electronic gadgets or internet connectivity, and whether they would prefer handling of cases through virtual court system "if a satisfactory mechanism is developed".

Chief Justice Vikram Nath said the HC has initiated remote hearing following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, which was the need of the hour, and that a few courts continue to function on a regular basis through video conferencing.

"With many representations received for moving forward in the functionality of court, and as the condition in the city of Ahmedabad continues to be extremely worrisome, in a move to make this exercise more participatory and all inclusive, this questionnaire is forwarded to each member of the Bar for them to respond to the situation, thoughtfully and wisely fulfilling obligations of the citizenry," the chief justice stated in his note on the questionnaire.

Lawyers have also been asked if they require assistance in filing e-mails, any technical training or professional guidance to conduct cases through video conferencing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gujarat High Court Ahmedabad Lawyers
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp