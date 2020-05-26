STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur; total count rises to 39

The three new patients had returned from Chandigarh, Delhi and Assam's Jorhat, sources said.

Published: 26th May 2020 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

Representational image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Three more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Manipur, taking the total number of cases in the state to 39, officials said on Tuesday.

The test reports of the three persons, all males hailing from Imphal West district, had returned positive from the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at the state-run Regional Institute of Medical Sciences here on Monday night, a statement issued by the COVID-19 Common Control Room said.

Of the 39 patients, four have recovered while 35 are under treatment, it said.

