STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lucknow-Mumbai flight passengers face delay in opening of aircraft door

The sources said the aircraft door was not opened for at least 10 minutes even after the aerobridge was attached.

Published: 27th May 2020 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

indiGo

IndiGo flight 6E-685 left Lucknow around 6.15 am and landed at Mumbai airport's terminal 2 at around 8 am on Monday. (For representational purposes | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Passengers onboard the first flight to Mumbai from Lucknow on Monday faced a delay in opening of the aircraft door after landing as apparently officials were awaiting certain approvals from local authorities, sources said.

There were around 40 passengers on the first flight to Mumbai after resumption of domestic flight services on May 25.

The sources said the aircraft door was not opened for at least 10 minutes even after the aerobridge was attached.

"IndiGo flight 6E-685 left Lucknow around 6.15 am and landed at Mumbai airport's terminal 2 at around 8 am on Monday.

"However, there was an unusual delay of about 10 minutes in opening of the aircraft's door," a source who was present in the operations area of the airport told PTI.

Generally, the aerobridge connects immediately upon arrival of an aircraft and the door is opened soon.

"In this case, there was an unusual delay.

A communication got circulated that local authorities will take a decision before the door is opened for passengers to alight," the source said.

According to the second source, the A320 plane had around 30-40 passengers on board besides two pilots and four cabin crew.

Query sent to an IndiGo spokesperson remained unanswered.

A spokesperson of the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), the operator of the aerodrome, was not available for comments either.

An airport official said the flight was scheduled to arrive at 8.20 am, but it arrived early.

As per the norm, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has the authority to quarantine people suspected of having coronavirus infection at the airport itself.

The flight arrived earlier than its actual time, but BMC staff reached there at the scheduled time only, the official said.

This perhaps could be the reason for the delay in opening the aircraft door, the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lucknow-Mumbai flight domestic airlines resumption aircraft door Indigo flight Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp