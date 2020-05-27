STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Suicides, snakebites, electrocution': Chhattisgarh lists reasons for deaths at quarantine centres

The state, which sees spurt in cases for the last 5 days, says it has 'zero Covid-19 casualty'.

Published: 27th May 2020 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 09:47 PM

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh is witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases as the state's tally rose from 124 to 362 in the last 5 days with “no Covid-19 deaths". However, during this period, the tribal-dominated state reported 11 persons deaths from various quarantines centres.

Suicides, snake bites, electrocution, deteriorating health and other suspicious conditions were the reasons behind the deaths since May 14. The state, however, maintained that none of the reported deaths were owing to Covid-19.

While three persons committed suicide at Raigarh, Ambikapur and Balodb, two died of snakebite in Mungeli and Rajnandgaon districts. Further, a girl died at Balod quarantine centre while undergoing treatment.

A youth from Kondagaon district, meanwhile, died of electrocution at a quarantine centre.

A Bengal migrant worker, who was returning home from Mumbai died en route in Durg on May 24. “The person travelling in a bus from Mumbai to West Bengal found dead when the bus broke down. His sample tested at AIIMS Raipur came positive later”, tweeted state health minister T S Singhdeo.

Even as the migrants on the move are seen to be behind the spurt in cases, there are complaints emerging over alleged mismanagement, lack of requisite facilities and food given at various quarantine centres where the migrant labourers are housed.

The officials, however, denied such allegation saying ‘no genuine complaint have reached them’. “Good food, proper attention and adequate observation been maintained at the quarantine centres across the state. There could be minor issues but they are promptly addressed”, a senior state health officials said.

The Opposition BJP blamed the Bhupesh Baghel government for allegedly mishandling of Covid-19 crisis in the state.

“The Chhattisgarh government is entirely accountable for not able to relieve the plight of migrant labourers owing to poor and ill-managed state-run quarantine facilities. Now, the people’s trust in this government stands uprooted. It’s quite serious that the people are dying at quarantine centres. It appears that the officials are concerned about their own safety”, said Dharamlal Kaushik, the Leader of opposition.

