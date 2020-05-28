235 stranded Indians return from Bangladesh, sent to quarantine facilities

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: 235 Indians stranded in different parts of Bangladesh returned home on Thursday.

The people from Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura and West Bengal returned through international check posts in Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya.

192 of them entered Tripura via the Akhaura-Agartala integrated check post. These people, who are from Tripura and Assam, were subsequently sent to quarantine facilities in Agartala. They made their own arrangements in reaching the Akhaura-Agartala integrated check posts.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Riva Ganguly Das, had travelled up to the border and supervised the return of the Indians. Tripura MP, Pratima Bhowmik of the BJP, also visited the border.

Tripura Education and Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) facilitated the Indians’ return after they had approached the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.