WATCH | J&K Police foils car bombing bid in south Kashmir's Pulwama

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Police on Thursday foiled car bombing attempt by militants in south Kashmir by timely detection of IED in a car.

A police spokesman said a major incident of a vehicle-borne ED blast was averted by the timely input and action by Police, CRPF, and Army in south Kashmir's Pulwama district today morning.

A police official said the IED was recovered from a Santro car in the Ayengund area of Rajpora in Pulwama district.

He said the bomb disposal squad experts were rushed to the spot to defuse and destroy the explosive device.

The security officials were ascertaining the nature and quantity of explosives planted in the vehicle.

The official said a major tragedy has been averted by the timely detection of an IED fitted vehicle.

On February 14 last year a Jaish suicide bomber had rammed his explosive-laden car with a CRPF bus at Lethpora, Pulwama on Srinagar-Jammu national highway killing 40 CRPF men and injuring many others.