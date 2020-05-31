STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former Lok Sabha MP Premchand Borasi 'Guddu' quits BJP, rejoins Congress

Guddu, a known critic of Jyotiraditya Scindia who recently shifted to the BJP, said he was happy to come back to his old party as he 'could not connect with the BJP by mind or ideology'.

Published: 31st May 2020 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

Guddu and his son Ajit had joined the BJP ahead of the 2018 MP Assembly polls. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Former Lok Sabha MP Premchand Borasi "Guddu" on Sunday returned to the Congress, within two years of his leaving the party and joining the BJP.

The 59-year-old Dalit leader is likely to be the Congress candidate from Sanwer Assembly (Scheduled Caste reserved) from Indore, possibly against Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsi Silawat.

The seat is one of the 24 which will see bypolls, dates for which are yet to be announced.

Guddu, a known critic of Jyotiraditya Scindia who recently shifted to the BJP, said he was happy to come back to his old party as he "could not connect with the BJP by mind or ideology".

"After being troubled by Scindia, I had joined the BJP," Guddu claimed.

Guddu and his son Ajit had joined the BJP ahead of the 2018 MP Assembly polls, the latter failing to win from a seat in Ujjain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lok Sabha BJP Congress Premchand Borasi
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp