Bailey bridge over Barak river collapses in Manipur, one dies

By PTI

IMPHAL: One person was killed after a Bailey bridge over Barak river in Manipur's Tamenglong district collapsed on Sunday when a sand-laden truck was passing through it, police said.

The incident took place in Taobam village when the Irang bailey bridge caved in around 7 am, a senior officer said.

"The bridge collapsed when a 10-wheeler truck carrying sand from Dimapur in Nagaland was passing through it.

The vehicle, which was heading towards Imphal, fell into the river," he said.

One occupant of the truck died on the spot and two others managed to jump out of it, the police officer said.

Locals, state police personnel and CRPF jawans rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation.

The traffic movement on the National Highway 37, which connects Imphal with Jiribam district, was disrupted due to the bridge collapse.

A bailey bridge is a type of portable steel structure, used especially in military operations.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd had invited bids for the construction of a four-lane bridge over the river at an estimated cost of Rs 30.75 crore.