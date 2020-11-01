STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bailey bridge over Barak river collapses in Manipur, one dies

The traffic movement on the National Highway 37, which connects Imphal with Jiribam district, was disrupted due to the bridge collapse.

Published: 01st November 2020 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image

By PTI

IMPHAL: One person was killed after a Bailey bridge over Barak river in Manipur's Tamenglong district collapsed on Sunday when a sand-laden truck was passing through it, police said.

The incident took place in Taobam village when the Irang bailey bridge caved in around 7 am, a senior officer said.

"The bridge collapsed when a 10-wheeler truck carrying sand from Dimapur in Nagaland was passing through it.

The vehicle, which was heading towards Imphal, fell into the river," he said.

One occupant of the truck died on the spot and two others managed to jump out of it, the police officer said.

Locals, state police personnel and CRPF jawans rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation.

The traffic movement on the National Highway 37, which connects Imphal with Jiribam district, was disrupted due to the bridge collapse.

A bailey bridge is a type of portable steel structure, used especially in military operations.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd had invited bids for the construction of a four-lane bridge over the river at an estimated cost of Rs 30.75 crore.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur bridge collapse bridge collapse death Bailey Bridge collapse Barak river
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp