India's covid caseload crosses 81.84 lakh; 30% decline in deaths in October

NEW DELHI: India’s Covid-19 caseload rose to 81.84 lakh with October registering nearly 30 per cent decline in both new deaths and cases as compared to September, while total recoveries surged to 74.91 lakh, according to’to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 81,84,082 with 46,963 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,22,111 with 470 new fatalities, the data showed. New infections have started to decline steadily since the first week of October.

A total of 18,71,498 cases were reported in October, a decrease from last month’s 26,21,418, accounting for about 22.87 per cent of the total instances reported in the country so far. The past month also saw 23,433 lives lost due to disease. A total of 74,91,513 people have recuperated from Covid-19 so far taking the national recovery rate to 91.54 per cent.