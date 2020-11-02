STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Iran says will focus on 'actions' of new US administration

Iranian officials have repeatedly said they favour no specific candidate, while also calling for a return to the nuclear accord, the lifting of sanctions and compensation for damages caused.

Published: 02nd November 2020 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)

By AFP

TEHRAN: Iran's foreign ministry said Monday it will focus on the "actions" of the new US administration rather than who wins the White House, a day before Americans vote.

"Our position is clear: we do not look at (what happens) tomorrow, we will be watching the approach of the new US administration, whichever party it's from," ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters.

"More than the result of the election, we will pay attention to the actions" of whoever is president, he added.

Since unilaterally withdrawing from a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran and world powers in 2018, the Republican administration of President Donald Trump has re-imposed -- and extended -- crippling sanctions on Iran. 

Trump's Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, has said he wants to use the 2015 nuclear accord -- a pact hammered out when he was vice president under Barack Obama -- as a "starting-point for follow-on negotiations" with Tehran.  

Iranian officials have repeatedly said they favour no specific candidate in the race, while also calling for a return to the nuclear accord, the lifting of sanctions and compensation for damages caused.

"What is clear is that both parties have realised the extent of the failure of their policies" regarding Iran, Khatibzadeh added, referring to the Republican and Democratic parties, and emphasising that the "framework for talks" is the nuclear deal.

US intelligence last month accused both Iran and Russia of trying to interfere in the 2020 election, charges which Tehran has strongly denied.

Tehran "has repeatedly stated that it neither has any interest in interfering in the US election nor does it think interference would be to anyone's benefit," Khatibzadeh said, calling US allegations "baseless."

"The US election has turned into a show, and as in a show, they try to create more attractions," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Iran US elections 2020
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp