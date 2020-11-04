BJP demands dismantling of district development authorities in Uttarakhand

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand BJP on Wednesday demanded dismantling of district development authorities in the state, alleging they had failed to fulfil the purpose for which they had been created.

The demand was made by Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat through a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

"Development authorities in whichever towns they are in existence should be dismantled as they have failed to fulfil the expectations of people.

At many places they are even indulging in corruption," Bhagat said.

"Instead of helping people they are harassing them by complicating procedures," the BJP leader charged, adding it was a common complaint from people and party workers during his recent tour of different parts of the state.

District Development Authorities were set up in Uttarakhand in 2017 for the integrated development of hill districts.