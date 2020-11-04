STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra government never acted vindictively on Arnab Goswami's​ arrest: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

He also claimed that the state government or any political party had nothing to do with the arrest of Goswami.

Published: 04th November 2020 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 12:37 PM

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In the wake of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's arrest in a suicide abetment case, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the MVA government has never acted vindictively against anyone since it came to power last year.

He also claimed that the state government or any political party had nothing to do with the arrest. Goswami was arrested in Mumbai by Raigad police on Wednesday morning for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018.

"Proper procedure of law is followed in Maharashtra. Police can take action against anyone if they have evidence. The state government hasn't acted out of revenge," Raut told reporters when asked about Goswami's arrest.

ALSO READ| 'Reminds us of Emergency': Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Arnab's arrest

"There is no anarchy in Maharashtra and law of the land is followed. It is not a black day for media. Journalists also should follow ethics. Media is not an investigating agency or court. This observation is of the highest court. We are all journalists. Whoever does anything wrong will be punished by the police. The state government or any political party has nothing to do with the arrest," Raut said, adding that Mumbai police is a professional force.

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik termed Goswami's arrest as "Part 2 of India's Most Wanted" and recalled the action against a TV crime show anchor who was charged with killing his wife.

Suhaib Ilyasi, who had shot into limelight after hosting TV crime show India's Most Wanted was charged with murdering his wife in March 2000. However, he was acquitted by the Delhi High Court in October 2018.

"Once upon a time there was a show called India's Most Wanted & the Anchor highlighted murders & suicides, the same anchor was held responsible for his wife's murder, Minority Affairs Minister Malik tweeted without naming Ilyasi. "Here is Part 2 of India's Most Wanted, another anchor doing the same is now responsible for suicide #ArnabArrested, he added on the micro-blogging site.

Meanwhile, BJP's state unit chief Chandrakant Patil condemned the arrest saying that it was meant to muzzle his voice for speaking against the Maharashtra government, the Congress and its leadership.

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, "It is a murder of democracy and freedom of speech. Arnab Goswami speaks against you (government), Congress and party chief Sonia Gandhi. But on that basis, you cannot arrest him."

"Reopening this (suicide abetment) case, which was already closed, means it is an attempt to stop the voice of Goswami. The BJP and the people of this country will not tolerate this Such attempts to curb the freedom of speech were also made during the emergency and Indira Gandhi had to face defeat in the following elections," Patil added.

"We condemn this incident and a protest led by me will held in Nagpur. Similar protests will be held at other places across Maharashtra," Patil added.

