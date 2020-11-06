Amit Shah promises 'Sonar Bangla', says Bengal ruined by appeasement politics

Pronab Mandal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Unleashing attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said unlike other parts of the country, Bengal is the only state where three types of law exist.

"In West Bengal, we find three laws. One is for her (Mamata’s) nephew Abhishek Banerjee, another is for her vote-bank and the third one is for the common people of Bengal. The state administration is politicised and politics in Bengal has been criminalised. More than 100 BJP workers have been killed since 2019 Lok Sabha elections but no arrests were made," said Shah on the last day of his two-day Bengal visit.

The minister accused Mamata of not sharing Bengal's crime data with the Centre to hide the state’s deteriorating law and order situation. "Since the 2019 Lok Sabha election, West Bengal is the only state which is not sharing crime data with the NCRB. What is the reason behind it? Will it reflect the real picture of the state’s law and order situation? I have data of 2018 where Bengal is at the top of the lists of crimes like molestation, acid attack on women, and women’s abduction. The conviction rate in cases of crime against women is only 5.3% in Bengal," said Shah.

Shah also hit out at Mamata for her "failure" to meet people’s expectations. "People of Bengal rejected Left Front’s 34-year regime and gave Mamatadi a chance to run the state. If I look back at the governance in Bengal for the past 10 years, people’s frustration and anger are clearly visible. Whereas BJP-ruled states have ensured good governance, Bengal has become a place for criminalisation of politics. People’s frustration will be reflected in next year’s Assembly elections and we will come to power in Bengal with more than 200 seats. The BJP will make Bengal Sonar Bangla," he added.

After visiting the Dakshineshwar temple and offering prayer, Shah castigated Bengal CM for adopting appeasement politics. "Mamata Banerjee’s strategy of appeasement politics has ruined the Bengal’s tradition. We urge the people of the state to come forward and overthrow the TMC-led government to bring back Bengal’s glory," he said. The Home minister pointed out how Mamata has barred the central government’s health insurance scheme and other projects meant for the poor.

The TMC, however, described Shah’s claim to bag more than 200 seats in the Assembly elections as a daydream. "The people of Bengal will never accept BJP’s divisive politics. They will be rejected by Bengal’s electorates," said TMC MP and spokesperson Saugata Roy.

Shah had lunch at the house of a Matua family at Baguiati on Kolkata’s northern outskirts and visited a temple of the sect. With an aim to take Bengali culture clan into confidence, Shah also visited a musical school run by vocalist Pandit Ajay Chakrabarty and met the musician.



CAA will definitely be implemented

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday made it clear that Citizenship (Amendment) Act would definitely be implemented and refugees would be given citizenship. "The process of implementing the law is being delayed because of Covid-19 pandemic. The law is being prepared with clauses and sub-clauses and it will definitely be implemented," he said.

Shah, however, did not clarify if the contentious act would be implemented before the Assembly elections slated to be held next year.

Statue mixture triggers embarrassment

Embarrassment emerged among the West Bengal BJP functionaries on Friday after the ruling TMC pointed out that Union Home minister Amit Shah, who was to garland tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda in Bankura on Thursday, was taken to a wrong statue of a general tribal hunter to pay tribute to the tribal ikon.

At the last moment, a local tribal leader had pointed out the mistake and the BJP hastily placed a portrait of Munda where Shah showered petals.

The TMC portrayed the issue and hit out at Shah for his "ignorance". "Union Home Minister @AmitShah is so ignorant of Bengal’s culture that he insulted Bhagwan Birsa Munda by garlanding a wrong idol& placed his photo at someone else’s foot. Will he ever respect Bengal?" TMC tweeted.