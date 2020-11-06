STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Appeasement politics hurting Bengal's glory: Amit Shah

The top BJP leader, who visited Dakshineswar temple on the second day of his two-day visit to the state, was taken to the sanctum sanctorum of the centuries-old shrine.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flashes a victory sign during his visit at Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata Friday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flashes a victory sign during his visit at Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Stressing that there was a need to restore West Bengal's "lost glory", Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the present "appeasement politics" in the state has hurt its age-old tradition of upholding the nation's spiritual consciousness.

Maintaining that Bengal is the land of luminaries such as Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Sri Ramakrishna and Swami Vivekananda, Shah said the state once used to be the centre of spiritual awakening in the entire country.

"However, the politics of 'tustikaran' (appeasement) has hurt this glorious tradition of Bengal.

I hereby call upon the people of Bengal to wake up and perform their responsibilities to bring back the glory of the state.

" The top BJP leader, who visited Dakshineswar temple on the second day of his two-day visit to the state, was taken to the sanctum sanctorum of the centuries-old shrine, where he offered puja to the goddess.

"I prayed for the well being of the entire state, the country and its people.

We prayed that the country retains its position of glory in the world under the leadership of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi.

" Shah was greeted at the temple by members of state BJP Mohila Morcha, including its president Agnimitra Paul, who blew conch shells and put a 'tilak' on his forehead.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Blessed to have offered prayers at Maa Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata." 

"May she continue to shower blessings on India. I would be leaving from here with renewed energy and consciousness," he said.

The Union minister, after offering prayers, headed to eminent vocalist Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty's music school-cum- residence 'Shrutinandan', where he met his students and family members.

Scotching speculation that he might join the saffron camp, Chakraborty said that he was happy to have hosted Shah at his residence but harboured no such intention.

