STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mulling law against 'love jihad', Haryana home minister Anil Vij tells assembly

The Himachal Pradesh assembly had last year passed a bill against conversion by force, inducement or through marriages solemnised for the "sole purpose" of adopting a new religion.

Published: 06th November 2020 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday told the Vidhan Sabha that the state government is considering a law against "love jihad" and has sought information from Himachal Pradesh, which had passed a bill on the issue.

The Himachal Pradesh assembly had last year passed a bill against conversion by force, inducement or through marriages solemnised for the "sole purpose" of adopting a new religion.

"We are mulling to bring a law against love jihad in Haryana," Vij said replying to a calling attention notice drawing attention towards the Ballabhgarh's Nikita Tomar murder case.

The home minister said a challan in the case will be filed soon and it will be listed before a fast track court.

Vij also told the House that security has been provided to the victim's family.

The accused--Tousif--belonged to some "powerful political family" and he was held within 12 hours of committing the crime, Vij said, adding that the murder has shaken the whole country.

Nikita's family has alleged that the accused was pressuring her to convert to Islam in order to marry him.

Some Hindu outfits have alleged the woman's murder is a case of "love jihad", referred to an alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love.

Earlier, INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala sought from the state government to take adequate steps to protect lives of women.

He demanded that police security should be provided outside educational institutions having girl students to stop such incidents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
love jihad cases law against love jihad Haryana assembly Haryana home minister Anil Vij
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp