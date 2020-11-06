STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SpiceJet to start flights connecting Nashik with Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad

Flights on the Hyderabad-Nashik and Bengaluru-Nashik sectors will commence from November 20, while flights on the Delhi-Nashik sector will begin from November 25, the airline said in a statement.

SpiceJet

Budget carrier SpiceJet (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet said on Friday that it would launch flights connecting Nashik in Maharashtra with Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad from this month.

Apart from the six flights connecting Nashik, the airline also announced 12 other flights, some of which are on the Bengaluru-Kolkata, Jaipur-Chennai, Mumbai-Udaipur, Ahmedabad-Udaipur and Delhi-Udaipur routes.

Flights on the Hyderabad-Nashik and Bengaluru-Nashik sectors will commence from November 20, while flights on the Delhi-Nashik sector will begin from November 25, the airline said in a statement.

The SpiceJet flights on the Hyderabad-Nashik sector come under the regional connectivity scheme Udan.

Under the scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to select airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.

"Udaipur and Jaipur are two popular tourist destinations that see significant demand during the winters and I am sure our new flights to these cities will delight leisure and business travellers alike," SpiceJet chief commercial officer Shilpa Bhatia said.

The Civil Aviation Ministry had said last week that the Indian airlines could operate a maximum 60 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic passenger flights till February 24 due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.

 

