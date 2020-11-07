STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

82-year-old woman becomes Sikkim's oldest paraglider

An octogenarian, who is a grandmother of three, has become the oldest paraglider in Sikkim, the Paragliding Association of the state said.

Published: 07th November 2020 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Paragliding

For representational purposes

By PTI

GANGTOK: An octogenarian, who is a grandmother of three, has become the oldest paraglider in Sikkim, the Paragliding Association of the state said on Saturday.

82-year-old Dukmit Lepcha took to the skies on October 28 from a paragliding point near Aangi monastery at Ranka, which is a small town 20 km from capital Gangtok, sources in it said.

The oldest paraglider registered by Sikkim Paragliding Association before Dumkit Lepcha was a 68-year-old man, sources in Paragliding Association of Sikkim said.

"The 82-year-old woman will inspire many to make Sikkim tourism a new adventure destination," the Assistant Director, Adventure at Sikkim Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Manoj Chettri, said on Saturday.

Paragliding will be a totally new product for tourists and tour operators, he said.

"It was such a pleasant experience. I enjoyed it and no I was not afraid. My granddaughter, who is 17 years old went before me but she was a little scared. I did not tremble at all because I wanted to know what it feels like to fly," Lepcha said.

She flew for nearly six minutes at an elevation of about 4,500 feet as her family, onlookers and the members of the Paragliding Association of Sikkim cheered on.

Lepcha said this was not the first adventure sport she has participated in nor is it her last.

In 2016 she went scuba diving off Andaman coast.

Her next plan is cycling, Lepcha added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sikkim Sikkim Paraglider Dukmit Lepcha
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp