STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Protect media freedom, journalists working in UP: Editors Guild to Yogi Adityanath

It urged the UP government to free jailed journalists, withdraw cases under review and to ensure safety of all journalists in the state.

Published: 10th November 2020 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Editors Guild Of India wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to address the issues of press freedom.

It said it was keen to send a delegation to Lucknow to explore ways to create a protective environment for the media to function fearlessly by collaborating with the administration. 

It urged the UP government to free jailed journalists, withdraw cases under review and to ensure safety of all journalists in the state.

“In the recent past, several incidents have come to fore which raise deep concerns on the space for free, fearless and independent journalism in UP,” said the Guild in a statement. 

Highlighting the recent episode involving Republic TV, the Guild, without naming the channel, said there were more compelling cases of intimidation.

“While you were right to promptly uphold the freedom of the press when an editor of a TV channel was arrested in Mumbai, there are far more compelling cases of intimidation, harassment by authorities of working journalists in UP who were prevented from doing their job,” said the statement. 

The Guild said several journalists in UP were arrested on “spurious charges”, naming Siddique Kappan, Supriya Sharma, Ravindra Saxena, Vijay Vineet, Manish Mishra, Asad Rizvi and five journalists from Bijnor.

"We are writing to urge you to address vital issues with respect to protecting press freedom and the rights and safety of working journalists in the state of Uttar Pradesh," said the letter signed by Editors Guild president Seema Mustafa, general secretary Sanjay Kapoor and treasurer Anant Math.

"In the recent past, several incidents have come to fore, which raise deep concerns on the space for free, fearless and independent journalism in Uttar Pradesh," they said.

The Guild also listed some of the cases in which journalists have been "unjustifiably arrested on spurious charges".

It cited the case of Siddiqui Kappan, a Delhi-based journalist who works for Malayalam news portal Azhimukham, saying that accompanied by three others, he was on his way to Hathras, to report the gang rape of a Dalit girl, when he was picked up in Mathura on October 5, 2020, and later booked under Section 17 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The Guild also cited the case registered against Supriya Sharma, Executive Editor of Scroll on June 18, 2020, for reporting a series of stories on the poor state of affairs in Varanasi.

To highlight the concerns regarding press freedom in the state, the Guild also cited several other cases in which journalists were booked while they were doing their job of reporting.

"As the Chief Minister of India's largest state, you are well aware of the important precedence that the state sets with respect to safeguarding all constitutional rights," the letter to the CM said.

"This is especially crucial with respect to preserving the space for free media, more so at a time when the world has been in the throes of a pandemic.

Media has played an important role in raising awareness about the pandemic," it said.

"We urge you to free the jailed journalists, withdraw cases that are under review, as well as to ensure safety of all working journalists in the state," the Guild said.

The Guild said it is keen to send a delegation of national editors to Lucknow to meet the chief minister and to work with his administration to explore ways that can create a protective environment for the media to work without fear or favour.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Editors Guild Of India Yogi Adityanath Siddique Kappan Supriya Sharma Ravindra Saxena Vijay Vineet Manish Mishra Asad Rizvi
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    The Media is in fact controlled by the so-called Seculars.Sekhar Gupta has been succeded by Seema Mustafi,all are known for their anti-Hindu,anti-Modi,anti-BJP,anti-RSS views.Similarly the history books were written by the " Marxist Historians".We know only the Lodis/Mughals/Britishers.Hardly anything is known about Mauryas,Guptas,Cholas,Pallavas,Ahom Dynasty etc.They demeaned the country,artificially divided the country into Aryans and Dravids,while DNAs of all Indians irrespective of caste,creed,religion are same.It has been proved beyond doubt with the discovery of a skeletal remains in Haryana whose DNA matches perfectly with the DNAs of the rest of India. It is high time,History books are re-written with facts.
    21 hours ago reply
IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp