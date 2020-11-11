STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

14 scientists from IIT-BHU in world's top 2 percent scientists' list by Stanford University

The US-based Stanford University has recently released a list that represents the top 2 percent of the most-cited scientists in various disciplines.

Published: 11th November 2020 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

BHU, Banaras Hindu University

Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: At least 14 scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Banaras Hindu University have figured among the top two percent scientists in a global list compiled by the prestigious Standford University.

The US-based Stanford University has recently released a list that represents the top 2 percent of the most-cited scientists in various disciplines.

The exhaustive list has 1,59,683 persons with nearly 1,500 scientists, doctors and engineers in India.

"The list includes the name of 14 professors of Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University).All these have been selected on the basis of their research paper's international evaluation," IIT BHU Director Pramod Kumar Jain said.

The fourteen faculty members include -- Rajiv Prakash, Dean (Research and Development); Pralaya Maiti and Dhananjay Pandey from the School of Material Science and Technology; Yogesh Chandra Sharma and PC Pandey from the Chemistry Department; Brahmeshwar Mishra, Sanjay Singh, SK Singh and MS Muthu from Pharmaceutical Engineering and Technology; Devendra Kumar from Ceramic Engineering; Subir Das from Mathematical Sciences; Rakesh Kumar Singh from Physics; Zahra Sarkar from Mechanical Department and Om Prakash.

The list, published by Stanford University, also includes 22 faculty members or researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stanford University Banaras Hindu University BHU IIT
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp