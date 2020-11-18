STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC reserves order on Tej Bahadur's plea against rejection of nomination paper to contest against PM

The counsel argued that sacked BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur had earlier filed his nomination as an independent candidate and later as a candidate of the Samajwadi Party.

Published: 18th November 2020 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav

Sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday reserved order on sacked BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur's plea challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict which had dismissed his election petition against the poll panel's decision to reject his nomination papers to contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The apex court, which refused to accept the request of Yadav's counsel to adjourn the hearing, observed that whether his nomination was rightly or wrongly rejected depends on his eligibility.

"Why should we grant you liberty for adjournment. You are abusing the process of law. You argue," a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde told Yadav's counsel.

The counsel argued that Bahadur had earlier filed his nomination as an independent candidate and later as a candidate of the Samajwadi Party.

The Returning Officer on May 1 last year had rejected the nomination papers of Bahadur, a Samajwadi Party candidate, who was dismissed from BSF in 2017 after he posted a video online complaining about the quality of food served to the troops.

While rejecting the nomination papers of Bahadur, the Returning Officer had observed that "the nomination paper is not accompanied by certificate issued in the prescribed manner by the Election Commission to the effect that he has not been dismissed for corruption or disloyalty to the state".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tej Bahadur Supreme Court Allahabad High Court PM Modi Samajwadi Party
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp