IAS topper couple Tina Dabi, Athar Aamir Khan file for divorce in Jaipur

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Celebrated civil servant couple of Tina Dabi, who topped the UPSC examination in 2015, and Athar Aamir Khan, who came second, have decided to split.

Their divorce application was reportedly filed mutually due to irreconcilable differences in Jaipur's family court.

Tina, who had made national headlines post topping the 2015 UPSC examination, attracted more attention once news of her marriage with batchmate Athar, who is from Kashmir, surfaced.

Tina and Athar apparently met during their training period after their examination, fell in love and married in 2018.

Tina was famously termed as 'Kashmir's daughter-in-law' post her wedding and had also added Athar's surname 'Khan' to her social media profiles, which she has since removed.

A few days earlier, she also told her followers that she has unfollowed her estranged husband on Twitter and Instagram.

Both of them are IAS officers of the 2016 batch and serve in the Rajasthan cadre.

In October 2018, Tina received her first full-fledged posting as Sub-Divisional Officer of Bhilwara. Weeks later, Athar too had received his first posting as the SDM in Bhilwara.

In July this year after nearly two years of serving in Bhilwada, Dabi and Athar received postings in different cities.

While Tina assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad of Sri Ganganagar, Athar was transferred to Jaipur as the CEO, Zila Parishad of the state capital.

Currently, Tina is working in the Finance Department as a Joint Secretary and Athar is working as the CEO EGS.