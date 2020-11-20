STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IAS topper couple Tina Dabi, Athar Aamir Khan file for divorce in Jaipur

Their divorce application was reportedly filed mutually due to irreconcilable differences in Jaipur's family court.

Published: 20th November 2020 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

Tina Dabi with estranged husband Athar Aamir Khan (Photo | Athar Aamir Khan, Instagram)

Tina Dabi with estranged husband Athar Aamir Khan (Photo | Athar Aamir Khan, Instagram)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Celebrated civil servant couple of Tina Dabi, who topped the UPSC examination in 2015, and Athar Aamir Khan, who came second, have decided to split.

Their divorce application was reportedly filed mutually due to irreconcilable differences in Jaipur's family court.

Tina, who had made national headlines post topping the 2015 UPSC examination, attracted more attention once news of her marriage with batchmate Athar, who is from Kashmir, surfaced. 

Tina and Athar apparently met during their training period after their examination, fell in love and married in 2018.

Tina was famously termed as 'Kashmir's daughter-in-law' post her wedding and had also added Athar's surname 'Khan' to her social media profiles, which she has since removed.

A few days earlier, she also told her followers that she has unfollowed her estranged husband on Twitter and Instagram.

Both of them are IAS officers of the 2016 batch and serve in the Rajasthan cadre.

In October 2018, Tina received her first full-fledged posting as Sub-Divisional Officer of Bhilwara. Weeks later, Athar too had received his first posting as the SDM in Bhilwara.

In July this year after nearly two years of serving in Bhilwada,  Dabi and Athar received postings in different cities.

While Tina assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad of Sri Ganganagar, Athar was transferred to Jaipur as the CEO, Zila Parishad of the state capital.

Currently, Tina is working in the Finance Department as a Joint Secretary and Athar is working as the CEO EGS. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tina Dabi Athar Aamir Khan Tina Dabi divorce
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp