Sonia Gandhi advised to briefly shift out of Delhi in view of her chronic chest infection: Sources

Sources said she was likely to shift out on Friday afternoon to either Goa or Chennai and would be accompanied by either Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Published: 20th November 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Congress president Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (Photo| Twitter/ @INCIndia)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been advised to shift out of Delhi for a few days to avoid the heavy pollution in the national capital in view of her chronic chest infection, party sources said on Friday.

They added that Gandhi may shift to either Goa or Chennai for a few days. The sources said she was likely to shift out Friday afternoon and would be accompanied by either Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Sources said that Sonia Gandhi has been under heavy medication pursuant to her discharge from hospital in August, and doctors are concerned about her consistent chest infection, which has not gone on account of Delhi's pollution.

They said that the air pollution in Delhi has aggravated her asthma and her chest condition, and she has been advised by doctors to briefly shift out from here. She is going at a time when demands for introspection over the Bihar election loss are being raised by a section of party leaders, including some of those who had written a letter to her seeking an organisational overhaul.

Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on July 30 evening. Later on September 12, she went abroad for a few days for her routine medical check-up, and Rahul Gandhi had accompanied her during the visit.

The two leaders had also missed the Monsoon session of Parliament which was held under special conditions during the pandemic from September 14 to 23. The Congress president had shifted to Goa for some time in January last year where her pictures of cycling had gone viral on social media.

