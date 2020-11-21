STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
33 trainee officers at Mussoorie's LBSNAA test positive for COVID-19

The pathogen-affected hostels and other areas will remain sealed until November 30.

Published: 21st November 2020 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 01:35 PM

Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUSSOORIE: As many as 33 civil services officer trainees have tested positive for coronavirus at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) at Mussoorie, prompting authorities to close "all non-essential departments" there.

The LBSNAA has tweeted, "33 officer trainees have tested COVID positive at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.

A total of 428 officer trainees are on campus for the 95th Foundation Course.

Academy is taking every measure to break the chain of COVID-19 spread in consonance with guidelines of government.

"Food and other necessities are being delivered to the officer trainees in their hostels by staff who have been equipped adequately in protective gear," it said in another tweet.

LBSNAA Director Sanjeev Chopra said the academy, the Dehradun district administration and Health department of Uttarakhand are working together to address the challenge.

"All classes will be online till November 30, all non essential departments have been closed, complete sanitisation for the entire campus has been undertaken," he told PTI on Saturday.

Situated at Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, the LBSNAA is a premier training academy for the civil servants.

