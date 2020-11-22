Pakistan continues ceasefire violation along International Border in J&K's Kathua

By PTI

JAMMU: Pakistani Rangers targeted forward posts and villages along the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Sunday.

The firing from across the border in Satpal, Manyari, Karol Krishna and Gurnam border outpost areas started around 9 pm on Saturday, drawing strong and effective retaliation from the Border Security Force (BSF), the officials said.

They said the cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 3:45 am Sunday but there was no report of any casualty or damage on the Indian side.

Meanwhile, drone movement was noticed in the Mendhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday night, according to sources.

Earlier on Friday, two drones were spotted from the direction of Pakistan and crossed International Border in the Samba sector.

According to Border Security Force (BSF) sources, two drones came from the direction of Pakistan and crossed International Border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir at around 6 pm on Friday. BSF troops fired upon them.

Jawans on the border are keeping strict vigil.

(With ANI Inputs)