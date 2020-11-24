Narendra Modi to inaugurate 3rd Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will digitally inaugurate the third Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo (RE-Invest 2020) on Thursday.

The summit is being organized by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy from November 26-28, the PMO said.

The theme for the RE-Invest 2020 is "Innovations for Sustainable Energy Transition", and it will discuss renewables and future energy choices, and an exhibition of manufacturers, developers, investors and innovators.

It is expected to be attended by over 75 international ministerial delegations, over 1,000 global industry leaders and 50,000 delegates, the statement said.

It aims to accelerate the worldwide effort to scale up the development and deployment of renewable energy and connect the global investment community with Indian energy stakeholders.