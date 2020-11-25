Child climate activist from Uttarakhand makes it to BBC’s list

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Climate activist Ridhima Pandey, 12, from Haridwar in Uttarakhand has featured in the BBC’s list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for this year. The British broadcaster released the list on Tuesday, describing her as “a climate activist who, at the age of nine filed a petition against the government of India in response to its inaction to mitigate climate change”.

She is among 16 children from around the world to petition the United Nations along with Swedish activist Greta Thunberg on environmental issues. “I am humbled and honoured. World leaders should come together collectively to ensure environment security for the next generations.

Ridhima has been actively involved in

the ‘Save Thano Forest’ movement

We, as global citizens, should ask our governments and compel them to make changes to conserve and protect the environment,” Ridhima said. Also known as Greta Thunberg of India, Ridhima has been actively involved in ‘Save Thano Forest’ movement against the Uttarakhand government move to fell over 10,000 trees to expand the Dehradun airport.

The BBC website says that this year ‘100 Women’ is highlighting those “who are leading the change and making a difference during these turbulent times”.

The list includes Sarah Gilbert, who heads the Oxford University research into a coronavirus vaccine, Jane Fonda, a climate activist and actress, Sanna Marin, who leads Finland’s all-female coalition government, and Michelle Yeoh, star of the new Avatar and Marvel films. Four women made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest.

They are 82-year-old Bilkis Bano for leading a peaceful protest against the new citizenship law, Indian para-athlete and current parabadminton world champion Manasi Joshi and Isaivani for making her name in the field of Tamil Nadu’s Gaana singing which is considered maledominated. Ridhima is a big fan of ‘The Lion King’ and ‘Simba’ and loves ‘Kathak.’ She welcomes US presidentelect Joe Biden’s announcement that he would bring the US back to Paris Climate Accord.

“It is going to make a huge difference. I want to see more world leaders acting on climate issues.” The child activist has been busy with online campaigning to make children and youth aware about environmental issues across the world. She had filed a petition in the National Green Tribunal in which she requested the Centre to have a ‘Carbon Budget’ to cut down on carbon emissions contributing to global warming. The Haridwar girl had told a foreign publication in 2017 that the government has failed in controlling the carbon emissions, which is why she had to move the tribunal.