Coal reserves in many parts of country will be over in two-three decades: Research 

The study details the risks and opportunities of coal phase-out and proposes a policy and planning framework for just transition, based on an in-depth survey of Ramgarh district.

Published: 25th November 2020 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Coal Mining

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Coal reserves in many parts of the country will be over in next 2-3 decades and India needs to plan for coal-dependent regions that will face major economic and social disruptions, according to a new report. 

International  Forum for  Environment, Sustainability  & Technology  (iFOREST), a New Delhi-based environmental non-profit, has  published the  first on-ground study  to  understand what ‘Just Transition’ means for India. 

The  study  details  the  risks and opportunities of coal  phase-out  and  proposes  a  policy and planning framework  for just transition, based  on  an  in-depth survey of Ramgarh  district of Jharkhand, a top coal-producing district.

Jharkhand is the country’s third largest coal producer Speaking at the occasion  of the book launch, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant  Soren said:

“We are  mindful that coal will  reduce  over  time, and therefore, we have to  plan for a post coal future. As  Jharkhand  is  rich  in other  natural  resources,  we  are  diversifying  our  economy and promoting tourism, forestry, agro-based industries,  and the service sectors.”

Speaking at the event,  Chandra Bhushan,  iFOREST president  &  CEO, said: “Just Transition is an imperative for India as we have  only 20-30 years to phase-out coal-based power to  avoid  catastrophic impacts  of  climate  change. This is a very short  time  to  transform  coal mining areas and coal-dependent industries. If we do not  start planning for a post-coal future now, our coal-dependent regions will face major economic and social disruptions in the  coming years.” 

Just Transition was included  in the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015 to ensure that the workers and the local communities  dependent on fossil fuels like  coal do not  suffer due to the  phaseout of coal to meet the  climate change goals. 

As the iFOREST study  points  out, in Jharkhand, 50% of  mines are closed, and half of  the operational mines are unprofitable.

Most of the mines  have been closed without proper mine closure and plans for  the mining areas’ socio-economic transition. 

