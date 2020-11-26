GHMC polls: BJP releases manifesto, pledges 28,000 jobs, free transport for women

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP has promised to fill 28,000 jobs within a year in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in its election manifesto.

The BJP GHMC election manifesto was released by former Maharastra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavi along with senior party leaders here on Thursday.

The BJP assured that the corona vaccination strategy will be adopted in a planned manner by the GHMC. It also assured to scrap Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) after coming into power in GHMC.

The BJP has promised to provide 1 lakh houses direct beneficiary transfer (DBT), without the State government’s intervention, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme.

Speaking after releasing the manifesto, Fadnavis said took a dig at K Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS government for not officially celebrating Telangana Liberation Day on September 17.

Assuring COVID-19 treatment in PHC, Fadnavis said, “We ensure no one will have to go to private hospitals shelling out lakhs of rupees.”

He said, “Karnataka and Maharashtra officially celebrate Mukthi Diwas. I don’t understand, why it is not being implemented in Telangana”

The saffron party also promised to set up a fund with Rs 10,000 crores under the name of a child, Sumedha, who was washed away in recent floods. The opposition party promised to provide Rs 25,000 to those who haven’t received flood relief so far, and Rs 15,000 to those who already got Rs 10,000.

The saffron party announced to provide a complete waiver of property tax in SC colonies and slums. It also assured free transportation in city buses and Metro Rail for women, and toilets for women in every one kilometre.

Surprisingly, the party has added BJP state president Bandi Sanjay’s promise of waiver of pending challans to bikes and autos within GHMC jurisdiction. The party also promised to provide Rs 7,000 to auto drivers.

The BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, former BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, manifesto committee chairman Vivek Venkata Swamy were also present.