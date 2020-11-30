STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam mulls law which will make a bride, groom to declare religion, source of income

The Assam government move comes amidst the raging controversy over “love jihad” in the country.

Published: 30th November 2020 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

indian wedding, marriage, marriage ceremony, wedding

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam’s BJP-led coalition government is mulling to bring a law that will make a couple, irrespective of communities, to declare their religion and source of income, among others, in an official document a month before their wedding.

“The law that we plan to bring is not against love jihad and will apply to people from all religions. Since it entails transparency, it will empower our sisters,” Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Once the law is enacted, a couple, tying the nuptial knot, will be also required to disclose complete family details, education, profession and permanent address in a government-prescribed form. Sarma said failure to furnish the details would invite legal action against the defaulters.

Last month, the Assam minister had spoken about the government’s plan to bring in a law against love jihad.

“Today, love jihad assumes mountainous proportions in Assam. There have been several instances where the elements befriended Assamese girls and women on the social media and eventually, married them by hiding their identity but they had to face a situation like triple talaq soon after,” Sarma had then said.

He had warned that the state government would not spare those indulging in “love jihad”.

