STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Prasar Bharti making efforts to shut govt-financed radio, TV channels: CPI MP to I&B minister

Internet access varies with respect to financial, social and geographical context and these barriers should not be ignored.

Published: 30th November 2020 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

CPI leader Binoy Viswam. (Photo| EPS)

CPI leader Binoy Viswam. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CPI MP Binoy Viswam has written to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar accusing the Prasar Bharti of making concerted efforts to close down government-financed radio and television channels, and said online mediums cannot be a substitute for them.

In his letter, Viswam said it is a "privileged and misinformed" opinion that everyone can access Internet services efficiently at any time of the day.

Internet access varies with respect to financial, social and geographical context and these barriers should not be ignored.

This "misinformed expectation" will leave a large number of people deprived of information and knowledge on regional affairs and cultures, he said.

"I write this letter to bring to your attention a matter of immense importance that requires your urgent intervention.

There has been a concerted effort by Prasar Bharti to close down government-financed means of information dispensation both at the regional and national level," the CPI Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala claimed.

"The first such action was taken in 2017, where 769 television channels were closed down.

Now, radio stations are being targeted similarly." All India Radio currently has eight stations and 10 services in Kerala that provide a varied array of programmes from news to entertainment to the people, both in India and abroad, Viswam claimed.

"However, the government now claims that it is no longer economical to run these operations.

It is of the opinion that these means are substitutable by the information dispensation through Internet websites," he said.

The CPI MP also pointed out that AIR services in Kerala are the most recent to be affected.

"In a meeting of Prasar Bharti held on November 18, 2020, it has been decided that the programmes originating from Kerala will be drastically curtailed.

This new move by Prasar Bharti is against this principle and its very motto of public service broadcasting," he alleged.

This will lead to a complete denial of opportunities for common people as well as artists of all sorts of the area to participate in various programmes and it may ultimately result in the closure of these stations, Viswam claimed.

"In light of this, I urge your immediate intervention in this matter and request you to roll back these recent decisions by Prasar Bharati that violates its own motto and principles.

"On the contrary, actions should be initiated to protect and strengthen the identity of the AIR stations as the voice of the respective zones by providing adequate infrastructure and staff and replacing obsolete technology with new one," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Binoy Viswam prasar bharti CPI
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp