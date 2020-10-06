STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NSCN (IM) wants Naga peace talks to shift to third country

Despite Muivah's fulmination, several rounds of talks to restore peace in Nagaland have been held in New Delhi.

Published: 06th October 2020 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Muivah said the NSCN(IM) started political negotiation with the government only after it recognised the Naga problem as a political issue.

Muivah said the NSCN(IM) started political negotiation with the government only after it recognised the Naga problem as a political issue. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DIMAPUR: The NSCN (IM) has demanded direct involvement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the talks to resolve the festering insurgency in the northeastern state and insisted that the negotiations be held in a "third country".

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi written on February 25, but kept secret so far, Thuingaleng Muivah, the general secretary of the group and chief Naga negotiator in the talks with the government, also spoke about the framework agreement (FA) signed in 2015 and its proposal that the state should be allowed to have a Constitution and national flag.

In the letter released to the media on Monday, the outfit said it was making public the letter for "lack of response" from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Muivah, who is the Ato Kilonser (prime minister) of the self-styled Naga government, referred to the circumstances in which he and the then chairman of the outfit Isak Chishi Swu first arrived in India in 2002 and "patiently" stayed here since 2010 to conclude an "acceptable and honourable political settlement.

He said the NSCN(IM) started political negotiation with the government only after it recognised the Naga problem as a "political issue" and stopped calling it India's internal law and order issue.

Referring to the framework agreement, Muivah said, "We mentioned in our proposal that Nagaland shall use its National Flag, Anthem, Emblem and Insignia" and have a Constitution called 'Yehzabo'.

Though Muivah said it was not a "demand", his letter spoke about how "sovereignty lies with the people" and the "peaceful co-existence" of "two entities" through "sharing of sovereign power".

Talking about the dealy in implementing the framework agreement, Muivah said, "In the given circumstances and in order to save the political dialogue, the talks should resume at the highest i.e. prime minister level, without precondition, and outside India in a third country."

Muivah also wrote about the "obnoxious" conduct of the Ministry of Home Affairs while dealing with the Naga question.

"We are totally shocked and surprised that even after more than two decades of political negotiation, the MHA and its agencies have become obnoxious.

"It has come as a total shock and surprise that the Gol has started branding and accusing the members of the NSCN who are in political negotiation as terrorist and with impunity they are arresting the members of the organization, he wrote.

He dubbed as "serious provocation" the conduct of the home ministry, and said it went against the spirit of political negotiation and the framework agreement.

Muivah was also bitter about the role of Nagaland Governor R N Ravi who, before taking up the new assignment, was the Government of India's chief negotiator for the Naga talks.

He alleged that Ravi was interfering with the law and order issues in "deliberate deviation" from his appointment as the Centre's representative for the peace talks.

"The activities of the Representative of the Gol is polarizing the Naga society instead of uniting the Nagas for an honourable political solution," Muivah wrote.

He alleged Ravi was meeting only a "certain section" of the Naga society that is not committed to a "genuine political solution and who do not represent the genuine aspiration of the Naga people".

Despite Muivah's fulmination, several rounds of talks to restore peace in Nagaland have been held in New Delhi.

The Indian side was largely represented by officers of the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

We have come to India on the invitation of the Gol and we are in Nagaland to meet our own Naga people vis-a-vis the peace process.

If the MHA is trying to stop us from meeting our own people, then their negative intent against the peace process has become very clear, he said.

Muivah also wrote that the Indian government should allow him to leave the country if our stay in India is no more welcome.

All necessary arrangements must be made for us to leave India and the political talks be resumed in a third country.

The NSCN(IM) leader said the letter was released belatedly as he expected the PMO to respond "positively".

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NSCN Naga Peace Talks
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp