STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab CM asks farmers to ease rail roko agitation, cites coal, fertiliser shortage

Different farmers' bodies had stepped up their agitation by resorting to blocking rail tracks for an indefinite period from October 1 in the state to protest the new farm legislations.

Published: 06th October 2020 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday urged protesting farmers to ease their ongoing 'rail roko' agitation and allow goods trains to pass through, in the larger interest of the state.

However, he reiterated his government's complete support to the farmers in their fight against the Centre's new farm laws.

Different farmers' bodies had stepped up their agitation by resorting to blocking rail tracks for an indefinite period from October 1 in the state to protest the new farm legislations.

Although farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have been squatting at rail tracks in Amritsar and Ferozepur since September 24.

In an appeal to the protesting farmers, the chief minister urged them to ease their rail blockade in order to ensure that the state is able to meet its critical needs and ensure that the citizens, including the farming community, are not put to any serious inconvenience in the coming days.

In a statement here, the chief minister pointed out that due to the prolonged blockade of goods trains, the situation at Punjab's coal plants is critical and they are left with only five to six days' supply of coal.

Once the supplies run out, the government will be forced to shut down these plants, which will severely impact the state's electricity supply and cause immense hardship to the citizens, he said.

Further with not a single fertilizer rake entering Punjab for the last one week, there could be severe shortage of fertilizers for use by farmers for sowing of the wheat crop, he said.

There is, therefore, an urgent need to allow inflow of fertilizer rakes into the state to ensure that there are sufficient stocks for the Rabi season, he said.

          Singh also pointed to the need to create space for storage of rice and wheat, to be harvested by Punjab's farmers in the coming seasons.

For this, the existing stocks of these foodgrains would have to be lifted and dispatched by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to other parts of the country, he said.

        Singh asked the farmers to take cognisance of these grave concerns and let goods trains to ply through Punjab in order to allow movement of coal, fertilizers and food grains.

Such movement was essential to prevent any serious inconvenience to the farmers and other Punjabis, he said, exhorting the Kisan Unions to heed his personal request in the larger interest of the state.

 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farm laws farm laws protests Punjab farmers rail roko agitation Amarinder Singh
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp