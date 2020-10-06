STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SpiceJet to be first low-cost airline to operate UK flights from India

Singh said that SpiceJet plans to operate more flights to international destinations.

Published: 06th October 2020 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

Budget carrier SpiceJet (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: SpiceJet will become the first low-cost airline to operate flights to United Kingdom after launching non-stop services connecting key metros of Delhi and Mumbai with London’s Heathrow airport starting December 4.

Addressing an online press conference, Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, said the airline, which will use a 371-seater Airbus A330-900 Neo aircraft, will operate thrice a week to London including twice from Delhi.

Singh said that SpiceJet plans to operate more flights to international destinations. “SpiceJet will be the first Indian low-cost airline to operate non-stop long-haul flights to the UK. London is one of the busiest long-haul destinations from India and our convenient flight timings should suit the convenience of our passengers perfectly,” he said.

The airline is offering all-inclusive introductory return promotional fare starting at Rs 53,555 for both Delhi-London-Delhi and Mumbai-London-Mumbai routes. The equivalent return fare in Pound Sterling is GBP 565. The one way starting fare will be Rs 25,555 (GBP 270) for Delhi-London and Mumbai-London routes and Rs 29,555 (GBP 312) on London-Delhi and London-Mumbai routes.

From Mumbai, the flight will depart every Monday at 12.45 pm (Local Time) and will arrive in London at 5.30 pm (Local Time) the same day. 

Flights from London to Delhi will depart every Monday and Friday at 7.30 pm (Local Time) and arrive in Delhi at 7.55 am (Local Time) the next day. Flights from London to Mumbai will depart every Sunday at 7.30 pm (Local Time) and arrive in Mumbai at 8.45 am  (Local Time) the following day.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SpiceJet low-cost airline United Kingdom
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp