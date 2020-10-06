SpiceJet to be first low-cost airline to operate UK flights from India

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: SpiceJet will become the first low-cost airline to operate flights to United Kingdom after launching non-stop services connecting key metros of Delhi and Mumbai with London’s Heathrow airport starting December 4.

Addressing an online press conference, Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, said the airline, which will use a 371-seater Airbus A330-900 Neo aircraft, will operate thrice a week to London including twice from Delhi.

Singh said that SpiceJet plans to operate more flights to international destinations. “SpiceJet will be the first Indian low-cost airline to operate non-stop long-haul flights to the UK. London is one of the busiest long-haul destinations from India and our convenient flight timings should suit the convenience of our passengers perfectly,” he said.

The airline is offering all-inclusive introductory return promotional fare starting at Rs 53,555 for both Delhi-London-Delhi and Mumbai-London-Mumbai routes. The equivalent return fare in Pound Sterling is GBP 565. The one way starting fare will be Rs 25,555 (GBP 270) for Delhi-London and Mumbai-London routes and Rs 29,555 (GBP 312) on London-Delhi and London-Mumbai routes.

From Mumbai, the flight will depart every Monday at 12.45 pm (Local Time) and will arrive in London at 5.30 pm (Local Time) the same day.

Flights from London to Delhi will depart every Monday and Friday at 7.30 pm (Local Time) and arrive in Delhi at 7.55 am (Local Time) the next day. Flights from London to Mumbai will depart every Sunday at 7.30 pm (Local Time) and arrive in Mumbai at 8.45 am (Local Time) the following day.