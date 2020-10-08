STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Banned tobacco items worth over Rs 45lakh seized in Maharashtra, 7 held

The banned items were to be transported to Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and other neighbouring areas surrounding places.

Published: 08th October 2020 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THANE: Police have seized gutka and other banned tobacco products worth over Rs 45 lakh during raids in Thane and neighbouring Palghar in Maharashtra and arrested seven persons, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics cell of Thane raided a transport company's godown in Bhiwandi on Tuesday and seized four trucks loaded with the banned tobacco products worth Rs 37.55 lakh from there, a police official said.

The banned items were to be transported to Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and other neighbouring areas surrounding places, he said.

Five persons were arrested and the four trucks were also seized, he added.

In Palghar, the police received inputs that banned gutka and other tobacco items were being smuggled to Mumbai from Ahmedabad through the highway connecting the two cities.

During checking of vehicles on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, the police intercepted a tempo near Chillar flyover on Tuesday and found various brands of pan masala packets concealed under vegetable bags, a police spokesman said.

The seized items were valued at Rs 8.05 lakh, he said. The tempo driver and cleaner were arrested, he added.

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012.

In 2018, the state government made sale of gutka a non-bailable offence and enhanced the punishment for it from six months to three years.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tobacco gutka
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp