STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress has double standards on farm sector reforms: Nadda

Published: 08th October 2020 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

BJP national president J P Nadda speaks during intellectual meet in Bengaluru

BJP national president J P Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T,EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday accused the Congress of having "double standards" on agriculture sector reforms and called its protests over the three new farm laws as a "cushion seat" agitation.

The Congress is vehemently opposing the three new farm laws enacted by the Modi government last month and its leader Rahul Gandhi has been leading protests over the issue.

"The Congress party has displayed double standards on farm sector reforms. The party had made similar promises in the past, but is now opposing the same reforms unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Nadda said, addressing a virtual meeting of the Maharashtra BJP.

"It took out a tractor rally with cushion seats to protest against it (the new farm laws). Is this the thinking of the Congress towards farmers. The party, in its election manifesto, had made the same promises (of reforming farm sector), but took out a rally when Prime Minister Modi implemented them, he said.

Gandhi came under attack over a cushion he used to sit on a tractor during a rally in Punjab against the new farm laws.

The BJP chief said NCP president Sharad Pawar, an ally of the Congress, had taken a similar stance over the laws though the former Union agriculture minister has been advocating reforms in the key sector for long.

Pawar himself has been advocating reforms for a long time, but when we did it, we suddenly become anti-farmers, he said. Everyone likes to call themselves as farmer leaders but they do not do anything for farmers.

Modiji has set budget for the farm sector at Rs 1.36 lakh crore, which is almost 11 times than what was allocated in 2008-09 (under UPA rule)," Nadda said.

BJP workers should know these facts and explain them to people, he said.

Parliament had passed The Farmers'' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 during the Monsoon Session.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda Farm Laws farmers protest
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp