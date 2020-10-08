STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Keeping the sky safe': 88th Indian Air Force Day celebrations take place at Hindon airbase

Published: 08th October 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Air Force

88th Indian Air Force Day was celebrated on October 8. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

GHAZIABAD: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh attended the 88th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon airbase on Thursday.

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria inspected the 88th Indian Air Force Day parade here.

Nishan Toli being led by Squadron Leader Shivangi Rajawat marched at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the 'brave warriors' of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the occasion.

"Many congratulations to all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster. Your courage, valour and dedication to protect Maa Bharti inspire everyone," PM Modi tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended their wishes on Air Force Day 2020.

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix "Royal" by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War. The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic. 

