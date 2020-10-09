STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates UP's largest oxygen production plant in Ghaziabad

Commissioned by Inox Air Products, one of the largest producers of medical and industrial gases, the newly constructed Modinagar plant can produce 150 tonnes of liquid oxygen per day.

Published: 09th October 2020 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a pro-CAA rally in Kanpur Wednesday Jan. 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bjapai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In the trying times of Covid-19 pandemic during which the demand for oxygen, shot up to unprecedented levels, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the state’s largest oxygen production plant in Modinagar, Ghaziabad, at a virtual ceremony on Thursday.

Medical oxygen is extremely important in the treatment of critically ill Covid-19 patients.

“The state’s struggle for oxygen will now be a thing of the past. After the installation of HFNC (high-flow nasal cannula), the oxygen demand had shot up in Covid- 19 facilities of the state.  The new unit will bridge the gap between demand and supply during the current trying times of the pandemic when it is needed the most,” said UP Chief Minister Adityanath.

The chief minister expressed happiness that the company would now set up another plant in central Uttar Pradesh and more such plants would come up in the near future to eliminate the oxygen supply problem being faced by the northern state.

Commissioned by Inox Air Products, one of the largest producers of medical and industrial gases, the newly constructed Modinagar plant can produce 150 tonnes of liquid oxygen per day.

The plant was set up as part of an MoU (memorandum of understanding) signed between the Uttar Pradesh government and the company during the UP Investors’ Summit - 2018 in February 2018.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier laid the plant’s foundation back in July 2018.

The plant also can store 1,000 metric tonnes of oxygen. It will supply oxygen to 200 government and private hospitals in the state.

Apart from medical purposes, oxygen from the plant could also be utilised in various industries such as pharma, chemical, and electronics.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medical oxygen Yogi Adityanath Inox Air Products
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp