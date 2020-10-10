Nitish Kumar humiliated my father: LJP president Chirag Paswan in open letter to JP Nadda

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: What transpired Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan to go against Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and the JD-U is out in the open.

A letter, written to BJP national president JP Nadda on September 24, surfaced on Friday in which Chirag Paswan alleged that his father Ram Vilas Paswan, who recently breathed his last, was 'humiliated' by CM Nitish Kumar during the Rajya Sabha elections in the state.

"At the time of seat sharing before the Lok Sabha elections, it was decided that one Rajya Sabha seat will be given to late Ram Vilas Paswan in the presence of Amit Shah Ji."

Chirag disclosed that the CM insulted his father for a Rajya Sabha seat despite public assurance by top NDA leaders.

He alleged that Nitish Kumar's behaviour was 'inappropriate' when Ram vilas Paswan visited the chief minister at his residence.

"Nitsh Kumar didn't go the nominaton but later came to the Bihar assembly. Despite all this, the party leaders didn't speak against the CM." stated Chirag in the letter which is available with The New Indian Express.

Chirag was even more hurt when CM Nitish Kumar allegedly did not inquire about his father's health when he was admitted in the hospital.

"It was surprising that PM Modi, despite of his hectic schedule rang me to know about my father's health, even Amit Shah Ji, who himself has just recovered from COVID-19 inquired, but how come come the CM didn't know?" he said while adding that Nitish Kumar didn't seek LJP's suggestion while tackling the COVID-19 crisis in Bihar.

The Lok Janshakti Party President further alleged that his request to include an LJP MLA in the government was also ignored.

"When I requested Nitish Kumar, he told me if anyone from our family had been an LJP MLA he would have made him the minister." he said.

In the letter to JP Nadda, Chirag mentions that a strong anti-incumbency wave prevails in Bihar but it can be defeated by the NDA as BJP was still popular.

He also mentioned how he was compared with Kalidas and was threatened by JDU leaders.

LJP leaders have become agitated and "that is why we deiced to go separate ways" said Chirag Paswan in the letter.

"Not a single step of mine will go against the interest of BJP", he assured and exited from the NDA in Bihar against JD-U.