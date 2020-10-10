STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh's nephew Sanjit arrested in bank fraud case

Sanjit Singh was arrested late on Friday night after hours of grilling in connection with fraud in a cooperative bank in Barrackpore.

West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh

West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP MP Arjun Singh's nephew Sanjit Singh alias Pappu has been arrested in connection with a bank fraud case in Barrackpore in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said on Saturday.

He was arrested late on Friday night after hours of grilling in connection with fraud in a cooperative bank in Barrackpore, a senior police officer said.

The accused was produced before a local court in the afternoon, he said.

Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh, who has been at loggerheads with the TMC government in the state, has termed the arrest "vendetta politics".

"His arrest is nothing but vendetta politics to malign me and my family members. Initially, the police tried to frame me in the case. But when they couldn't prove anything, they framed my nephew. We will fight it out in the court," Singh said.

The TMC, however, dubbed the allegations as "baseless".

"The allegations are completely baseless. If somebody has committed a crime, the law will take its course," senior TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim said.

