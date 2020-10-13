Protest hits fuel supply to J&K, Ladakh

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: The farmers’ protest in Punjab has led to the fuel supply shortage in J&K and Ladakh. The union territories bordering Pakistan and China are reportedly getting 70% supply via road as the goods trains have been cancelled due to the agitation.

Rahul Gupta, general secretary of J&K Petroleum Dealers Association told this paper over phone that prior to the agitation, petrol and diesel reached Jammu by rakes from refineries at Panipat in Haryana and Bathinda in Punjab. The supplies were then taken onward through tankers to the 675 petrol filling stations.

“As much as 1,200 kilolitre of petrol and 1,500 kilolitre of diesel are being consumed daily across J&K. But we are getting around 70% of the supply. As of now, around 200 trucks arrive at Jammu depots with fuel from various oil companies, but we need at least 300 trucks daily,” said Gupta. These oil tankers in Jammu take a lot of time in clearing the paperwork. “It is a time consuming process,’’ says Gupta.

A few rakes are stuck in Karnal, Haryana, and others near Jalandhar in Punjab due to the agitation. In Ladakh the fuel stocks have to be stored due to the winter season, he said, adding around 3,000 trucks are coming daily to Kashmir from Delhi to take apple consignments.Gupta says the supply situation can turn critical as fuel is supplied to the Army and other security forces. Kerosene is also used in a large quantity in J&K in the winters.

