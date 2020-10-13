STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Protest hits fuel supply to J&K, Ladakh

A few rakes are stuck in Karnal, Haryana, and others near Jalandhar in Punjab due to the agitation.

Published: 13th October 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Oil employees sit at a dry fuel station in Jammu| pti

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The farmers’ protest in Punjab has led to the fuel supply shortage in J&K and Ladakh. The union territories bordering Pakistan and China are reportedly getting 70% supply via road as the goods trains have been cancelled due to the agitation.

Rahul Gupta, general secretary of J&K Petroleum Dealers Association told this paper over phone that prior to the agitation, petrol and diesel reached Jammu by rakes from refineries at Panipat in Haryana and Bathinda in Punjab. The supplies were then taken onward through tankers to the 675 petrol filling stations.
“As much as 1,200 kilolitre of petrol and 1,500 kilolitre of diesel are being consumed daily across J&K. But we are getting around 70% of the supply. As of now, around 200 trucks arrive at Jammu depots with fuel from various oil companies, but we need at least 300 trucks daily,” said Gupta. These oil tankers in Jammu take a lot of time in clearing the paperwork. “It is a time consuming process,’’ says Gupta.

A few rakes are stuck in Karnal, Haryana, and others near Jalandhar in Punjab due to the agitation. In Ladakh the fuel stocks have to be stored due to the winter season, he said, adding around 3,000 trucks are coming daily to Kashmir from Delhi to take apple consignments.Gupta says the supply situation can turn critical as fuel is supplied to the Army and other security forces. Kerosene is also used in a large quantity in J&K in the winters.

Top court issues notice to Centre on two petitions
The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre on two petitions challenging the three farm laws recently passed by Parliament. A bench headed by CJI S A Bobde asked the Attorney General K K Venugopal, who was present for the virtual hearing along with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to file a response on the petition. The petitions were filed by Chhattisgarh Kisan Congress’ Rakesh Vaishnav and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva. However, the bench refused to entertain the plea of advocate M L Sharma to quash the legislations, and asked him to withdraw his petition.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fuel Punjab farmers protest
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp