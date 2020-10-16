STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
18-year-old Dalit woman raped, strangled to death in UP's Barabanki

Additional Superintendent of Police R S Gautam said the post-mortem examination has confirmed that the woman was raped before she was strangled.

By PTI

BARABANKI: An 18-year-old Dalit woman, who was found dead in an agricultural field in Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh, was raped before being strangled, police said on Friday citing post-mortem report.

Charges related to rape will be included in the FIR registered at Satrikh police station, he said, adding that some suspects have been taken into custody for questioning.

The father of the woman had informed police on Wednesday evening that she had gone to the fields but did not return home.

Later, family members found her dead.

A police team visited the village and collected evidence before lodging an FIR, the police officer said.

