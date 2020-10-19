Nitish's behaviour has been unfair towards Chirag Paswan: Tejashwi shows sympathy towards LJP chief

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: In a tactical move, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is also the Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate, came out in support of LJP’s Chirag Paswan on Monday.Tejashwi said the CM Nitish left Chirag Paswan at a time when he needed him the most after his father’s death.

“Nitish Kumar did injustice to Chirag”, Tejashwi said a day after Chirag Paswan accused Nitish Kumar of trying to create a rift between his party and the BJP.“The CM specialises in divide-and-rule policy”, Chirag had said.

On Monday, Chirag tweeted that his party would win more seats than the Nitish Kumar-led JD-U and dared Nitish Kumar to list works done in the past five years.

His statement came a day after the BJP and JD-U leaders claimed that the LJP would not win more than three seats.

“Only bureaucrats have ruled the state in the past five years”, said Chirag.

He said people should be given an account of welfare works when a JD-U leader asks for their votes. “Looking at the past five years, one can imagine the next five years if the JD-U stays on in power. Every single vote cast for the JD-U will lead to Bihar’s ruin”, he said.

Chirag also expressed displeasure over the use of term ‘vote katua’ for his party by some BJP leaders to keep Kumar happy.

“I am pained at the term vote katua being used against the LJP. They should apply their own wisdom and not use such words just to make somebody happy... I don’t mind whatever BJP leaders say, because I know they are just putting words to the chief ministers thoughts," the 37-year-old son of Ram Vilas Paswan, one of the foremost Dalit leaders and the LJP founder, said.

Several BJP leaders including Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi have called LJP a ‘vote katua’.