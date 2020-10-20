Chhattisgarh Governor returns state govt’s proposal to convene special session of House

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a significant development, the Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uike on Tuesday returned the Bhupesh Baghel government's proposal to convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly, citing two points of consultation.

The Governor said that there is no specific information given with reference to calling the special session of the House.

While returning the file of the state government, the Governor stated that the monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly was held 58 days ago. “So under these circumstances, why does a special session of the House need to be immediately convened?” queried the Governor on the proposal, which was sent to the Raj Bhawan on Monday.

The Congress government has proposed to call the special Assembly session on October 27-28.

Earlier this month, the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet had rejected the Centre's agriculture laws and decided to pass its own farm laws by calling a special session of the House.

The Congress spokesperson R P Singh stated that sending such a proposal to the Governor is well within the legal rights of any elected state government.