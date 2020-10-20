STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh Governor returns state govt’s proposal to convene special session of House

Earlier this month, the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet had rejected the Centre's agriculture laws and decided to pass its own farm laws by calling a special session of the House

Published: 20th October 2020 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uike

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uike (Photo | Twitter /@GovernorCG)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a significant development, the Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uike on Tuesday returned the Bhupesh Baghel government's proposal to convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly, citing two points of consultation.

The Governor said that there is no specific information given with reference to calling the special session of the House.

While returning the file of the state government, the Governor stated that the monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly was held 58 days ago. “So under these circumstances, why does a special session of the House need to be immediately convened?” queried the Governor on the proposal, which was sent to the Raj Bhawan on Monday.

The Congress government has proposed to call the special Assembly session on October 27-28.

Earlier this month, the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet had rejected the Centre's agriculture laws and decided to pass its own farm laws by calling a special session of the House.

The Congress spokesperson R P Singh stated that sending such a proposal to the Governor is well within the legal rights of any elected state government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anusuiya Uike Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp