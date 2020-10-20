STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gauhati HC fines Assam forest dept for failing to file affidavit on permission to OIL

The matter will be heard in November  for consideration of stay of the environmental clearance granted to seven hydrocarbon projects in eco sensitive Dibru-Saikhowa National Park

Published: 20th October 2020 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Oil India Limited. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on Assam Forest Department for failing to file an affidavit in a case related to permission given to Oil India to drill seven wells inside Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, which is adjacent to Baghjan well tragedy site.

Hearing the PIL filed jointly by advocate Mrinmoy Khataniar and mountaineer Amar Jyoti Deka, a HC Bench comprising Chief Justice (Acting) N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Manish Choudhury imposed the cost on the respondent for not adhering to the court's earlier instructions.

"The court imposed the penalty on the Forest Department for not filing the requisite affidavit regarding violation of the Supreme Court order related to the Bio Diversity Impact Assessment Study," the petitioners' advocate Debajit Kr Das told PTI.

The matter will be heard in November after Durga Puja vacations for consideration of stay of the environmental clearance granted to seven hydrocarbon projects in eco sensitive Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, he added.

TAGS
Assam forest department Gauhati High Court Oil India Dibru-Saikhowa National Park
Comments

