STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP minister accuses madrasas of breeding terrorism, backs ending government support for them

"Government support to madrasas needs to end as the Waqf Boards are strong enough to run such institutions to promote religious education in the spirit of the Constitution," said Usha Thakur

Published: 20th October 2020 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur

Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Accusing madrasas of breeding fundamentalism and terrorism, Madhya Pradesh minister of state for tourism and culture Usha Thakur has said that state support for them should come to an end in the country.

The minister's statements assume significance as they came just a few days after the BJP government in Assam reportedly announced the shutdown of government run madrasas and Sanskrit schools.

"All fundamentalists and terrorists have been bred in madarsas. Jammu and Kashmir was turned into a factory of terrorism," Thakur told journalists in Indore.

"All those madrasas which cannot gel with nationalism and mainstream society shall be merged with the existing education system to ensure fulsome progress of society," the minister said.

"Assam has shown it with success, so all those institutions creating hurdles in the way of nationalism will have to be shut down in the national interest," Thakur said.

However, when asked by scribes whether she was in favour of shutting down madrasas across the country, including MP, the minister said, "Government support to madrasas needs to end as the Waqf Boards are strong enough to run such institutions to promote religious education in the spirit of the Constitution."

She also advocated common education to children of all religions, saying religion-based education was promoting fundamentalism and hatred in society.

The minister, who represents Mhow seat of Indore district as a BJP MLA, has been in the news in the past also for making controversial statements.

A few years back, she had demanded a ban on Muslim youths entering Navratri Garba venues. In May 2019, she had termed Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse a nationalist.

A few weeks back, she courted controversy by terming the tribal outfit Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) as anti-national.

JAYS has strong influence among young tribals, particularly in West MP districts neighbouring Indore, and its founder member Dr Hiralal Alawa is a Congress MLA from Manawar (Dhar).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Usha Thakur Madhya Pradesh Madrasas
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp