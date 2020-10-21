STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP leader Eknath Khadse to join NCP: Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil

Khadse has reportedly been sulking since he was made to resign as a minister in the then BJP government in 2016 on allegations of corruption.

Published: 21st October 2020 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Eknath khadse

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Disgruntled Maharashtra BJP leader Eknath Khadse will join the NCP on Friday, state minister Jayant Patil said on Wednesday, ending speculations about the senior saffron party leader jumping the ship.

Khadse was sulking since he was made to resign as minister in 2016 in the then Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government over corruption allegations.

Speaking to reporters here, Patil, who is the state NCP chief, said with the joining of a seasoned leader like Khadse, who is a former minister and ex-leader of opposition in the state Assembly, the Sharad Pawar-led party will be strengthened, particularly in the Khandesh region.

Khadse, who is believed to have strained ties with Fadnavis, comes from Jalgaon district of the Khandesh region.

Once seen as No.2 in the then Fadnavis cabinet, Khadse resigned as revenue minister in 2016 over land grab allegations, and since then he has been largely sidelined in the saffron party.

Patil claimed "a lot of people" want to join the NCP, but said there is no need to hold bypolls amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"Eknathrao Khadse saheb, who worked hard along with (late) Gopinath Munde saheb to expand and strengthen the BJP in Maharashtra for several years, told me some time back that he has quit his party," Patil said.

"Since he has quit the BJP, he will join the NCP at 2 pm on Friday. I am sure this will strengthen the NCP," said Patil, who is the state''s water resources minister.

People of the state had seen that "injustice" was meted to Khadse for past some years in the BJP, leading him to switch loyalty, he claimed.

Patil said he is sure the BJP will introspect as to why a senior leader like Khadse quit the party.

Asked about the role Khadse will be given in the NCP, Patil said, "The party will take a decision about it...he has consented to work under the leadership of Pawar saheb."

Eknath Khadse''s daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse is the Lok Sabha member from Raver seat in Maharashtra.

To a question on who all will join the NCP along with Eknath Khadse, Patil said, "A lot of people want to join the NCP with him. But there is no need to hold Assembly (by)polls immediately during the COVID-19 period."

"As per my information, a lot of MLAs are in touch with him. But we are going to avoid politics and such elections given the COVID-19 threat is still prevailing," the NCP leader said.

He also said people who have been left "disillusioned" by the BJP and think it cannot help them achieve development will "slowly" join the NCP.

Ahead of the state Assembly polls last year, a number of NCP and Congress leaders joined the BJP and many of them had cited the cause of development for their move.

Patil also exuded confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, will "run for a long time" and said the five-year term is a small period.

"I dont want to boast, but in the last eight days, I held discussions with three-four leaders of the BJP from different parts. They are also willing to join the NCP. We will let you (the media) know about their entry, he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eknath Khadse NCP Sharad Pawar Nationalist Congress Party BJP
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp